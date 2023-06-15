Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 474 Result at 3 PM; How to Download Here

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 474 prize money details are mentioned here.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 474 draw will be declared today, Thursday, 15 June 2023, online. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will announce the live result of the draw today at 3 pm. It is important to note that one can go through the live result announcement carefully on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department is an organisation that is run by the Government and lottery draw results are announced at a fixed time.
Every participant should note that the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 474 on Thursday, 15 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the official site of the department. You do not have to provide any detail to download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com. Anybody can download the lottery sambad result online in the evening.
Anybody can participate in the daily lottery sambad draws if they buy the lottery tickets and know the result dates. One should follow all the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala otherwise one will be disqualified.
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 474 prize money for today, Thursday, 15 June, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the easy steps all participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 474 result on Thursday, 15 June 2023:
Visit the official site - keralalotteries.com.
Find the lottery sambad result section and click on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 474 PDF" on the homepage.
The Karunya Plus PDF will display on the device once you click on the active link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money mentioned on the result properly.
You can download the lottery result from the website and save a copy.
