Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 464 Result Declared; Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 464 draw is declared at 3 pm, on Thursday, 6 April 2023. People who are excited to know the winners for Thursday must keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to be alert so they can check the live results on time. The weekly lottery draws are held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala at a fixed time.

