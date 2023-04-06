Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 464 Result Declared; Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 464 Result Declared; Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result: You can download the Karunya Plus KN 464 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 464 PDF can be downloaded on Thursday, 6 April.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 464 draw is declared at 3 pm, on Thursday, 6 April 2023. People who are excited to know the winners for Thursday must keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to be alert so they can check the live results on time. The weekly lottery draws are held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala at a fixed time.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 464 on Thursday, 6 April, was patiently awaited by participants. You can download the result PDF after 4 pm from the official website of the department – keralalotteries.com. All interested people are requested to stay alert if they want to check the list of lucky winners for the Karunya Plus KN draw.

For those who do not know, the Kerala lottery results are declared on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala daily. You can check the live results and download the lottery sambad PDF from anywhere you want.

All participants must know the rules before they buy lottery tickets. Everyone should follow the rules decided by the department otherwise they will be disqualified.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya Plus KN 464 Prize List for 6 April 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 464 prize money list for Thursday, 6 April:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has also set a consolation prize amount of Rs 8000 for certain lucky winners. One should check the numbers on the result properly.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 464 PDF: How To Download

Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 464 draw result on Thursday, online:

  • Go to the website – keralalotteries.com

  • Tap on the Karunya Plus KN 464 lottery result link on the home page

  • The result PDF will open on your screen when you click on the link

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers stated on the PDF carefully

  • Click on the download option below the PDF and save a copy of the result on your device

  • You can go through the lottery sambad result whenever you want

Published: 06 Apr 2023,02:48 PM IST

