Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 464 Result Declared; Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 464 PDF can be downloaded on Thursday, 6 April.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 464 draw is declared at 3 pm, on Thursday, 6 April 2023. People who are excited to know the winners for Thursday must keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to be alert so they can check the live results on time. The weekly lottery draws are held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala at a fixed time.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 464 on Thursday, 6 April, was patiently awaited by participants. You can download the result PDF after 4 pm from the official website of the department – keralalotteries.com. All interested people are requested to stay alert if they want to check the list of lucky winners for the Karunya Plus KN draw.
For those who do not know, the Kerala lottery results are declared on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala daily. You can check the live results and download the lottery sambad PDF from anywhere you want.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 464 prize money list for Thursday, 6 April:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 464 draw result on Thursday, online:
Go to the website – keralalotteries.com
Tap on the Karunya Plus KN 464 lottery result link on the home page
The result PDF will open on your screen when you click on the link
Check the lottery ticket numbers stated on the PDF carefully
Click on the download option below the PDF and save a copy of the result on your device
You can go through the lottery sambad result whenever you want
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)