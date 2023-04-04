Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 Declared: Steps To Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 Declared: Steps To Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 result PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 Result Today on 4 April 2023. Check prize money details here.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today on Tuesday. 4 April 2023 for STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file of STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 lottery draw will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 Prize Money Details

Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 today on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 that will be rewarded to the winners.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Download and Check STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 Result PDF

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 against the draw date of 04/04/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

