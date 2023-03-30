Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 463 Declared; Know the First Prize
Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize of the Karunya Plus KN 463 lottery sambad PDF is Rs 80,00,000.
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 463 draw is declared on Thursday, 30 March 2023. The lottery sambad result is released at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants taking part in the draw today are requested to check and download the result from the official website on time. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and distributes cash prizes among lucky winners.
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 463 sambad on Thursday, 30 March, will be released in a PDF form on the website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are advised to stay alert during the live result declaration and also download the PDF on time. They should know the list of winners for today properly and stay updated.
The Kerala lottery sambad result timings are usually fixed so people do not have a problem in tracking the details. Any changes in the result timings or prize money will be informed to interested participants via the website.
The Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad draw results are declared every Thursday. People taking part in this lottery sambad draw are requested to stay alert on Thursday and check the result on time.
Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 463 Prize Money for 30 March
The Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 463 draw prize money details for Thursday, 30 March, are stated below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
You can claim the prize money from the department by submitting your lottery ticket to the concerned authorities. Remember, you have only thirty days to submit your lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 463 Result: How to Download
Here are the steps you must know to check and download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 463 result today, Thursday:
Visit the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Karunya Plus KN 463 PDF on the homepage.
The PDF file will display on your device when you click on the active link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF properly.
Download the lottery sambad result PDF for future reference and take a printout, if you want.
