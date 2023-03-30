Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 463 Declared; Know the First Prize

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 463 draw is declared on Thursday, 30 March 2023. The lottery sambad result is released at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants taking part in the draw today are requested to check and download the result from the official website on time. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and distributes cash prizes among lucky winners.

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 463 sambad on Thursday, 30 March, will be released in a PDF form on the website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are advised to stay alert during the live result declaration and also download the PDF on time. They should know the list of winners for today properly and stay updated.