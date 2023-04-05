Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 44 Result at 3 PM; Know Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 44 Result at 3 PM; Know Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Today: Know how to download Fifty Fifty FF 44 result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 5 April.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 44 draw is being held on 5 April 2023.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 44 draw is being held on 5 April 2023.

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 44 draw will be declared today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023. Participants who are waiting for the lottery draw result today must download the result on time to know the list of winners. One should keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com to check the list of winners for today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries so that lucky participants can claim huge prize money after the results.

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 44 can be downloaded on Wednesday after 4 pm. You should keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com to know the latest updates about the draw results and other details about the lotteries. Participants are advised to be alert today. All details about the result PDF will be available soon.

The Kerala lottery draws for Fifty Fifty FF are released every Wednesday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants taking part in this particular draw must stay alert on Wednesday if they want to check the result on time.

Everyone taking part in the draws must follow all the rules set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You have to submit your lottery ticket to the department within the next thirty days to claim the prize money otherwise you will not get it.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 44 Draw: Prize List for 5 April 2023

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 44 prize money details for today, Wednesday, 5 April, are stated below for those interested to know:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

You must take note of the complete prize money list for today and check the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF carefully.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 44 PDF

Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 44 draw on Wednesday, 5 April:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Find the lottery result link on the homepage.

  • Click on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 44 result link on the page.

  • Once the lottery PDF opens on your screen, you can go through the list of winners for today carefully.

  • Download the lottery result from the website and go through the details whenever you want.

