Kerala Lottery Result WIN WIN W 713 Today: Prize Money & Other Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today. The WIN WIN W 713 prize money is listed below.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 713 prize money details are listed below.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will officially announce the WIN WIN W 713 Kerala lottery result today on Monday, 3 April.

After 3 pm today, the winning numbers, live results, and other important information on the draw will be made available on the official website: keralalotteries.com. For the most up-to-date information regarding the Kerala lottery draw today, lottery players should keep an eye on the aforementioned website.

After 4 pm onwards, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will publish the complete results of WIN WIN W 713 in a PDF format, that can be easily downloaded from the website.

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W 713: Prize Money Details

The prize money of Kerala lottery WIN WIN W 713 today on Monday, 3 April is listed below.

  • First prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the WIN WIN W 713 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
How To Check Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W 713 Result Today?

To check the Kerala lottery WIN WIN W 713 result today for 3 April, follow the below steps.

  • Go to keralalotteries.com

  • Navigate to the "Result View" section on the home page

  • List of the Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen after clicking the link

  • Select the WIN WIN W 713 lottery/draw number next to the draw date - 03/04/2023

  • Press the view button

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for later use

