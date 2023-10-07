Kerala Lottery Result, 7 October: Karunya KR 622 Out, First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakhs

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 622 on Saturday, 7 October 2023, at 3 pm. Participants who bought the lottery tickets and were eagerly waiting to check the list of lucky winners must visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. You can go through the live results and the latest announcements about the lottery draw on the site to stay informed.

Concerned participants should note that they can download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 622 on Saturday, 7 October 2023, after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the result PDF on its official website - keralalotteries.com for all interested people who want to take a proper look at the winners. Anybody can download the PDF online.