Kerala Lottery Result for 4 October: Fifty Fifty FF 67 Result Out; Details Here

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 67 prize money list for Wednesday, 4 October 2023, is mentioned here.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 67 draw on Wednesday, 4 October 2023, was released at 3 pm on the official website. You can check the list of lucky winners on the website, keralalotteries.com and download the PDF later. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the draws and declares the list of lucky winners daily. Concerned participants should go through the live result announcement carefully. The result link is activated now for all.
You must wait for the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 67 on Wednesday, 4 October 2023, to be declared in a PDF form. The lottery sambad result PDF is usually announced after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. You can download the list of winners as soon as the link is activated by the official department.
The lottery results are released daily as per schedule. Any changes in the lottery draw or result time will be informed to the concerned participants earlier. The ones who are not participating in the draw can also check the result online.
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 67 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 4 October, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should know to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 67 PDF on Wednesday, 4 October 2023:
Visit keralalotteries.com for the lottery link.
Go to the result section and click on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 67 option.
The lottery sambad result PDF for Wednesday will display on your screen once you click on the link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers once the PDF file opens on your device.
Download the lottery result PDF to your device and save a copy for your reference.
