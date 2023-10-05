Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 490 Result Out; First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakh

Check the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 490 draw prize money details here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 490 was declared today, Thursday, 5 October 2023, after 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala made the live result announcement on the official website, keralalotteries.com for all interested participants. You should go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result carefully to see if you are a lucky winner. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live results daily in the afternoon on its website.
You can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 490 on Thursday, 5 October 2023, after 4 pm from the same official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants should download the result PDF as soon as it is released by the State Lottery Department to go through the list of lucky winners properly. Anybody can buy the tickets to participate in the draws.
The lottery results are normally announced as per schedule for interested participants. In case the result is not declared on a particular day, participants will get to know about it via the website so they should keep updating it.
The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 490 prize money list for Thursday, 5 October 2023, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 490 draw on Thursday, 5 October 2023:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 490 Result" on the result page.
The PDF file for today will display on a new page after you click on the link.
Check the winners and download the result from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)