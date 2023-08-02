Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 59 Draw Declared; Check Results Today

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 59 Draw Declared; Check Results Today

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Fifty Fifty FF 59 result from keralalotteries.com on 2 August 2023.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 59 can be checked on Wednesday, 2 August.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 59 sambad at 3 pm on Wednesday, 2 August, for all interested participants. It is important to note that the live result is available only on the official website of the department – keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to keep a close eye on the site to know if they are among the lucky winners and contact the department.

As per the details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 59 on Wednesday, 2 August, will also be declared in a PDF form. Participants should remember that the PDF link will be activated on the website – keralalotteries.com – after 4 pm. One must know the lottery result timings and dates.

The State Lottery Department is a Government body that conducts the lottery draws daily and anybody can take part in them. Participants must follow the rules decided by the department if they want the prize money.

The first prize winners of the draw can claim the highest amount by submitting their lottery tickets and documents on time. Winners get thirty days from the result date to submit their documents to the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Sambad, 2 August: Fifty Fifty FF 59 Prize List

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 59 prize money for Wednesday, 2 August 2023, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 59 Result, 2 August: Steps To Download

Here are the easy steps all participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 59 result on Wednesday, 2 August 2023:

  • Visit the site – keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the link that states Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 59 today on the home page of the site.

  • The Fifty Fifty PDF will display on your screen after you click on the link.

  • Download the Kerala lottery result for Wednesday from the site.

  • Save a copy to your device and take a look at the list of winners whenever you want.

Published: 02 Aug 2023,02:45 PM IST

