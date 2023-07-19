ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 58 Draw Declared; Know Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Sambad Today, 19 July 2023: You can download the Fifty Fifty FF 58 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 58 Draw Declared; Know Prize Money Details
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 58 sambad has been officially declared on Wednesday, 19 July 2023. Participants who bought the tickets for the draw on Wednesday must keep a close eye on the official website – keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially made the live result announcement at 3 pm on the website. One must check the details available online to know more about the lottery sambad draws and stay updated.

For those who are new, the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 58 sambad will be released in a PDF form on Wednesday, 19 July, after the live result announcements. The lottery sambad PDF link will be activated on the website – keralalotteries.com – after 4 pm. One must check the lottery ticket numbers properly after downloading the PDF.

The Fifty Fifty FF draw results are announced every Wednesday. If you take part in the draw, you have to stay alert on the result date and download the PDF on time. All the announcements by the lottery department will be available on the website.

You can either contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala officials directly in case of any problems or check the details mentioned on the site – keralalotteries.com. It is important to know the rules and announcements before participating in the lottery draws.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Fifty Fifty FF 58 Prize Money for 19 July 2023

The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 58 prize money details for Wednesday, 19 July 2023, are stated below:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 58 PDF, 19 July 2023: Steps to Download

Let's take a look at the easy steps all participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 58 PDF on Wednesday, 19 July 2023, online:

  • Go to the official site of the department – keralalotteries.com to find the result link.

  • Click on the Fifty Fifty FF 58 lottery sambad result link on the home page.

  • The PDF file will open on your device when you tap on the link.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers stated on the sambad result for Wednesday carefully.

  • Download the Fifty Fifty lottery result PDF from the website.

Published: 
