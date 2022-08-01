Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 679 Result at 3 PM; Check Prize Money Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is going to officially declare the Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 679 on Monday, 1 August 2022, on the website. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 679 draw should closely track the official website of the State Lottery Department to know all the latest details. The website that the lottery participants should visit to check the result is keralalotteries.com. It has all the latest information by the State Lottery Department.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 679 will be released on Monday, 1 August 2022, and the participants should check the winning numbers carefully. The Kerala Lottery live result will be available at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. Participants can download the Win Win W 679 Kerala Lottery Result complete PDF after 4 pm from the site.