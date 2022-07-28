ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 431 Result at 3 pm, Check First Prize

Kerala Lottery Result: Find the Karunya Plus KN 431 result PDF today, 28 July 2022, on keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 431 Result at 3 pm, Check First Prize
i

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is set to officially declare the Kerala Lottery today, on Thursday, 28 July 2022. The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 431 will be declared at 3 pm for the participants interested to know the winning numbers today. The live results of the Karunya Plus KN 431 Kerala Lottery will be available on keralalotteries.com at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and the results are released at 3 pm.

The winners of the Kerala Lottery for 28 July 2022 will receive hefty prize amounts after the results are formally released. They have to submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within 30 days of the result declaration to win the prize. Check the Karunya Plus KN 431 lottery result details on keralalotteries.com.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 559 Result Declared; Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 559 Result Declared; Check Prize Money Details
ADVERTISEMENT
The website contains the latest updates from the State Lottery Department so that interested people can take a look at them. The result PDF of the Karunya Plus KN 431 Kerala Lottery today will be available after 4 pm.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 431 Prize List

The prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 431 is:

  • First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred

The participants should check the winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 431 carefully to see if they have won any prize.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 323 Result Declared, Check Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 323 Result Declared, Check Details

Kerala Lottery Result: How to Check Karunya Plus KN 431 Winners List

Let's take a look at the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result, Karunya Plus KN 431 result PDF today, on Thursday, 28 July 2022:

  • First, go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the active link that states Karunya Plus KN 431 Lottery Result.

  • Check the mentioned winning numbers on the result carefully.

  • Download the result PDF from the website and go through the details properly.

If you are selected as the winner of the Kerala Lottery today, contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala immediately. They will help you with the steps to claim the Karunya Plus KN 431 prize money.
Also Read

Kerala Lottery Today: Win Win W 678 Result Declared; Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Win Win W 678 Result Declared; Prize Money Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×