Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 431 Result at 3 pm, Check First Prize

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is set to officially declare the Kerala Lottery today, on Thursday, 28 July 2022. The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 431 will be declared at 3 pm for the participants interested to know the winning numbers today. The live results of the Karunya Plus KN 431 Kerala Lottery will be available on keralalotteries.com at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and the results are released at 3 pm.

The winners of the Kerala Lottery for 28 July 2022 will receive hefty prize amounts after the results are formally released. They have to submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within 30 days of the result declaration to win the prize. Check the Karunya Plus KN 431 lottery result details on keralalotteries.com.