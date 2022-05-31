Kerala Lottery Today Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-315 Result at 3 PM, Check Website

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme that is run by the Government of Kerala. It is important to note that there are seven weekly lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Each day, a draw is conducted at 3:00 p.m. at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-315 Lottery Result will be officially declared today, Tuesday, 31 May 2022 at 3:00 p.m. on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The people who are taking part in the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-315 Lottery can view the results on the website - keralalotteriesresults.in. The website also contains other important details and the latest updates on the lottery programme so the people who are interested can take a look at the site. They will get to know about the different lotteries in detail.