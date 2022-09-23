Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-295) Result Today, 23 September 2022 - Prize Money

The Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 23 September 2022, for NIRMAL(NR-295) has been announced by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the NIRMAL(NR-295) will be available today from 3 pm onwards on the website of Kerala State Lotteries. Participants can check all the important details like winning amounts, winning numbers, and other information. Once the live result is released, it will be followed by a PDF result copy which will be published on the website at 4 pm.

To claim the prize winnings, the winners of the NIRMAL(NR-295) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.