Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Live Result on 20 October 2022: Prize Money

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Live Result Today, Thursday, 20 October 2022: Here are the important details.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) result and prize money details are here.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 20 October 2022, for KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) has been declared on the official website by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Those who have participated in the Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details on the website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Result Today: Prize Money List Here

Here's the full prize money list of Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-442) for Thursday, 20 October 2022:

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the prize money, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Result on Thursday, 20 October 2022: Steps To Check Winners and Prize Money

  • Go to the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, visit the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) against the draw date of 20/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

