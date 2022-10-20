Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Live Result on 20 October 2022: Prize Money

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) result and prize money details are here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 20 October 2022, for KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) has been declared on the official website by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
Those who have participated in the Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details on the website – keralalotteries.com.
The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm.
Here's the full prize money list of Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-442) for Thursday, 20 October 2022:
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the prize money, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
Go to the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, visit the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) against the draw date of 20/10/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
