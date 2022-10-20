Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Live Result on 20 October 2022: Prize Money

The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 20 October 2022, for KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) has been declared on the official website by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Those who have participated in the Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details on the website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm.