Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-667 Result to Be Out Soon, Prize Rs 75,00,000

The Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme that is organised by the Government of Kerala. The lottery department of the Government of Kerala established it in 1967. The Kerala Lottery Win Win W-667 Winners List is expected to be out today, on Monday, 9 May 2022 at 3:00 pm. The ones who are participating in the lottery draw are requested to keep checking the official website www.keralalotteries.com. The website contains all the latest updates about the result time.