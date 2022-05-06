Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-275 Results to Be Out Today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 275 Result to be out at 3:00 p.m.
The Kerala Lottery Department will officially declare the Nirmal NR 275 draw results on Friday, 6 May 2022 at 3:00 pm. It is important to note that the winning lottery numbers will be available on the official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The ones who want to check the results of the Nirmal NR 275 draw have to visit the official website as the final results will be released there. One should remember that the NR 275 draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
The ticket holders need to keep checking the official website – keralalotteryresult.net – for all the latest updates on the Nirmal NR 275 Results.
There are a few details that the ticket holders should keep in mind before the results of the draw are out today.
Let's take a look at the prizes and other details of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 275 Result:
The results of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 275 will be out today, on Friday, 6 May 2022 at 3:00 pm.
The First Prize of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 275 is Rs 70,00,000.
The Second Prize of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 275 is Rs 10,000,00.
The Third Prize of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 275 is Rs 1,000,00.
All the updates about the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 275 Results will be available on the official website – keralalotteryresult.net.
Here are a few steps that the ticket holders need to follow once the results are released:
Go to the official website – keralalotteryresult.net.
Check the numbers on the ticket with the results published on the official website.
The ones who have won the NR 275 lottery draw will have to submit their tickets at the Kerala State Lottery office.
They have to submit their Voter ID or Aadhaar Card as identity proof as well.
The winners have to submit their tickets within 30 days from the announcements to win the prize money. The ones who are unable to do so will not receive the prize.
