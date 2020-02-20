Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-304 Result Out; Check Winners List
Karunya KR-435 lottery organised by Kerala Lottery Department has announced on 20 February 2020, Thursday. Ticket holders can view the live result on the Kerala State Lottery Department’s official website - www.keralalotteries.com. The full result pdf will be available from 3:55 pm onwards.
- Winning Prize For Karunya KR-435 Lottery
The first prize winner will win a sum total of Rs 70 Lakh. The second prize winner and the third prize winner will get a sum of Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.
There are 4th, 5th, and 6th prizes as well. They will get a total of Rs 5,000, 1,000 and 500 respectively. The prize money for the seventh prize winner is Rs 100.
Apart from this, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 which will be awarded to multiple winners. The participants of the Kerala lottery are advised to verify the winning number with the numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-304 Lottery Winners List
- 1st Prize Winner: PM 822404
- 2nd Prize Winner: PK 917057
- 3rd Prize Winner: PA 120269, PB 289650, PC 961874, PD 652506, PE 275809, PF 834948, PG 452419, PH 664612, PJ 192078, PK 263301, PL 509693, PM 799141
- 4th Prize Winner: 0797, 1926, 2638, 3193, 3913, 4011, 4427, 5699, 6369, 7166, 8192, 8977, 9584, 9963
- 5th Prize Winner: 0059, 1881, 2114, 2516, 2930, 3319, 3994, 4341, 4374, 4610, 4674, 4704, 4736, 5248, 6028, 6689, 7034, 7347, 7601, 7888, 7999, 8661, 8732, 9386, 9701
- 6th Prize Winner: 0184, 0993, 1566, 2307, 2773, 2865, 3001, 3068, 3280, 3340, 3466, 3936, 4240, 4298, 4300, 4472, 4477, 4759, 4818, 4835, 4837, 5497, 5613, 5673, 5727, 6119, 6342, 6968, 7065, 7429 7482, 7500, 7511, 7518, 7537, 8130, 8164, 8403, 8437, 8509, 8513, 8531, 8646, 8917, 8975, 9131, 9288, 9342, 9345, 9831
- 7th Prize Winner: 0021, 0028, 0142, 0287, 0329, 0416, 0448, 0533, 0538, 0603, 0792, 0854, 0890, 0960, 0963, 0986, 1019, 1137, 1249, 1334, 1336, 1351, 1377, 1391, 1711, 1933, 1947, 2006, 2060, 2077, 2158, 2201, 2331, 2428, 2548, 2584, 2621, 2741, 2903, 2995, 3165, 3187, 3211, 3266, 3382, 3443, 3479, 3540, 3561, 3766, 3805, 3851, 3866, 3916, 4047, 4264, 4439, 4441, 4699, 4717, 4966, 5101, 5201, 5273, 5413, 5595, 5811, 5894, 6049, 6088, 6245, 6332, 6361, 6463, 6471, 6613, 6678, 6706, 6708, 6738, 6740, 6777, 6818, 6912, 6929, 6962, 7072, 7098, 7150, 7333, 7761, 7802, 7825, 7829, 8123, 8194, 8298, 8490, 8539, 8604, 8729, 8815, 8847, 9000, 9089, 9127, 9266, 9499, 9747, 9843, 9975, 9999
- Consolation Prize: PA 822404, PB 822404, PC 822404, PD 822404, PE 822404, PF 822404, PG 822404, PH 822404, PJ 822404, PK 822404, PL 822404
- How To Claim The Winning Prize For Today’s Lottery?
If the Kerala lottery prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim it from any lottery vendor. On the other hand, if the prize money is more than 5,000 then the winners will have to submit tickets to the government within 30 days.
- About Kerala Lottery
With seven daily and multiple bumper prices, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in the state of Kerala. Apart from the daily lotteries, the state government organises four festival bumper draws – Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon, and summer bumper as well.
Kerala State Lottery is a lottery programme which is operated by the Government of Kerala. The lottery programme was started in the year 1967 but the Gazette Document was switched to e-gazette from 2007 onwards. Kerala State Lottery became a model for other states and soon other states started their own state lottery.
