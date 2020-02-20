Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-304 Result Out; Check Winners List

The first prize winner will win a sum total of Rs 70 Lakh. The second prize winner and the third prize winner will get a sum of Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

There are 4th, 5th, and 6th prizes as well. They will get a total of Rs 5,000, 1,000 and 500 respectively. The prize money for the seventh prize winner is Rs 100.

Apart from this, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 which will be awarded to multiple winners. The participants of the Kerala lottery are advised to verify the winning number with the numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette.