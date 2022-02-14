Kerala HC Sets Aside Order Deferring Survey for Silverline Rail Project

A Kerala High Court division bench on Monday, 14 February, set aside a single-bench order deferring the survey process for the semi-high-speed Silverline rail project.
A Kerala High Court division bench on Monday, 14 February, set aside a single-bench order deferring the survey process for the semi-high-speed Silverline rail project. Some had opposed the construction of concrete poles to identify the land meant for Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the project.
The bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly set aside a single-judge order made on 20 January that deferred the Silverline survey till 7 February. The stay was further deferred to 18 February by the single-judge bench comprising Justice Deevan Ramachandran.
The state government's ambitious project will have trains of electric multiple units (EMU) with nine cars and extendable to 12 cars each, according to K-Rail. The estimated passenger capacity per train is 75 for a 9-car set with a daily average ridership of 80,000 passengers. The project is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to about four hours.
The railway line, beginning from Thiruvananthapuram, will have stations in Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam (Kakkanad), Cochin Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The proposed station at Kozhikode will be an underground one, those at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur will be elevated, and the rest at grade.
A total of 1,383 hectares have to be acquired, out of which 1,198 hectares have been identified as private land. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the central investment arm of the government, has sanctioned Rs 2,100 crore for the project.
