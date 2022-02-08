Kerala HC Upholds Centre’s Order to Bar MediaOne Over Security Reasons

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 8 February, upheld the order passed by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license given to popular Malayalam news channel MediaOne for broadcast.

Justice N Nagaresh held that after perusing the files from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been found that there are intelligence inputs that justify the denial of security clearance to the channel, LiveLaw reported.

A day earlier, the high court had extended its interim order for one more day, which had put on hold the implementation of the Centre’s bar on Malayalam news channel MediaOne’s telecast.

(This article will be updated.)