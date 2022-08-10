Lapsed Ordinances Will Be Considered Only in Case Of Emergency: Kerala Governor

Khan, who is expected to arrive in Kerala later in the day, said the power to issue ordinances is to be used only when assembly is not in session, "it is not an absolute power".

"Once I sign an ordinance, it has to be tabled before the House. Now after signing the ordinance, six months later I am being asked to re-promulgate it. In between, the session of assembly has already been held. Immediacy means there is no session being held," he explained.

On Tuesday, 9 August, the ruling LDF in Kerala said it was not going to adopt a confrontational or adversarial approach in connection with several of the state government's ordinances getting lapsed, at the end of the day on August 8, as the governor had not signed them owing to paucity of time to peruse them.