Mother-Son Duo Clear Public Service Commission Exam in Kerala Together

Bindu began reading books to encourage her son since the time he was in Class 10 to read, but it also prompted her to prepare for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exams.

Nine years down the line, both she and her son are set to enter government service together.

While 42-year-old Bindu cleared the Last Grade Servants (LGS) exam with a rank of 92, her 24-year-old son cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, the proud mother told a TV channel.