Supreme Court Refuses To Extend Deadline for Trial in Actor Dileep Case

The Supreme Court, on Monday, rejected a plea by the Kerala government seeking more time to complete the trial in the assault case against Malayalam film actor Dileep.

A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar left it to the discretion of the trial court to take an appropriate decision. The bench said that it would consider the plea if the trial judge asked for more time.

The state police department had sought an extension of the time period of the trial by another six months. The deadline to conclude the trial is 16 February 2022.

In February 2017, a popular Malayalam actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kerala's Kochi. The trial was nearing completion in December 2021 when startling allegations against Dileep, the prime accused in the case, surfaced, sending the investigation into a new direction.

A criminal conspiracy case was registered against Dileep, on 21 January 2022, after several audio clips came to light, in which the actor and one of his relatives allegedly appear to be conspiring to kill six police officials who have been investigating the case.