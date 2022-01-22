Did Kerala Police's 'Sealed Cover' Mar Actor Dileep's Chance to Get Bail?

What came as a turning point in the bail hearing of Malayalam film actor Dileep, in the recently booked conspiracy to murder case, was a "sealed cover", that Director General of Prosecution (DGP) TA Shaji submitted before Kerala High Court Judge Justice P Gopakumar, on Saturday, 22 January.

A section of the interim order, as reported by Live Law, read, "DGP TA Shaji assisted by Additional Public Prosecutor P Narayanan, submitted some material in a sealed cover, which indicates further investigation is necessary. It is not appropriate for me to refer to any material contained therein..."

Here's what we know about this exchange.