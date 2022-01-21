Kerala Police Slaps Actor Dileep With ‘Conspiracy to Murder’ Charge

The Kerala police's crime branch on Friday, 21 January charged Malayalam film actor Dileep with ‘conspiracy to murder.’ A report in this connection was submitted before the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate on Friday.
The crime branch has informed the court that investigation in the case is being done while reading section 302 IPC (murder) along with 120b(criminal conspiracy) of IPC. This would amount to conspiracy to murder.
The Kerala police, on Thursday, 20 January had filed a 68-page statement opposing the anticipatory bail plea filed by the actor in the criminal conspiracy case.
The case is based on a complaint that relied on audio clips, which were outed recently, in which the actor's relatives are heard conspiring to kill six police officials who have been investigating a 2017 case against him.
In the 2017 case, Dileep is accused of having conspired to get a woman actor raped. The prime accused in the 2017 case is Sunil Kumar alias 'Pulsar' Suni.
The crime branch said in a statement that for the first time in history, there has been a “criminal conspiracy to harm even the life of investigating officers.”
Dileep had moved for anticipatory bail in the case. His plea will be heard on Saturday.
"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the involvement of the petitioners in serious offence, and that too to harm the life of the personnel of the law enforcing officers of the state, the petitioners are not entitled to invoke such extraordinary discretionary remedy of pre-arrest bail," the Crime Branch said in the statement. In the case, Dileep's brother and brother-in-law are accused.
Special Public Prosecutor VK Anilkumar, who had been representing the survivor for a year, quit the case recently. And a year before, SPP A Suresan had resigned as well.
“Success in such interrogation would elude if the suspected person knows that he is well-protected and insulated by a pre-arrest bail order during the time he is interrogated. Very often interrogation in such a condition would reduce to a mere ritual. The custodial interrogation alone would yield results unlike a situation where petitioners are armed with an order of anticipatory bail,” the police said, in their statement that opposed the bail petition.
