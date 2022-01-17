Actor Dileep Case: Kerala HC Permits Cross-Examination of Witnesses

The Kerala High Court on Monday, 17 January, allowed the prosecution to examine five additional witnesses and re-examine three witnesses in the case relating to the sexual assault on a female actor, in which Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused.

The high court was hearing appeals filed by the prosecution challenging the orders of the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court which had rejected the prosecution’s applications to re-examine witnesses after actor Balachandra Kumar had released audio recordings of people including Dileep trying to sabotage the case and obstruct the trial, LiveLaw reported.

After the clips surfaced, the actor and five others were booked on 9 January under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people), PTI reported.