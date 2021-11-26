Kerala: After 11 Months, Anupama Got Her Baby but the Fight is Still On

Anupama had given birth to a baby boy on 19 October 2020 and the child was then given up for adoption by her parents without her consent. Anupama was unmarried during the time and her parents did not approve of her relationship with Ajith.

Anupama had alleged that her parents kidnapped her baby and gave him up for adoption through the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) a year ago.

What made the case murky was that Anupama’s father Jayachandran, a CPI(M) leader took the child away and had him adopted with help from officials. She has alleged that various child welfare agencies helped her father.

A departmental inquiry report drafted by Women and Child Development Department Direction has revealed that the KSCCW and CWC committed gross violations during the adoption proceedings of her baby. It is suspected that the KSWCC erased a part of the report submitted on 11 August.

“The police and court are trying to protect their own people because if they acknowledge that there were lapses in the adoption procedure, then it would look bad for the department. The officials have been taunting us and pointing out at our mistakes only. Their main accusation was that we didn't file a police complaint initially. We are normal people who would go to the police only as last resort. We gave letters to the chief minister and commissioner hoping our plea will be heard. The entire state system is involved in this problem and this is an absolute shame,” she told The Quint.

The inquiry report will be submitted to Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George soon.