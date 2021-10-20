CPI(M) Leader 'Illegally' Gives Up Grandson; Daughter Searches for Baby

Jayachandran, a local committee member of the Peroorkada Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) has allegedly given up his grandson for 'adoption' as he was opposed to his daughter Anupama's relationship with Ajith, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram.

Anupama fell in love with Ajith and became pregnant last year. She gave birth to a baby boy on 19 October 2020. However, just three days after she delivered the baby, Anupama's father Jayachandran gave him for adoption, reported The News Minute.

The couple now allege that the 'adoption' was illegal and are trying to get back their child.