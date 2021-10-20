CPI(M) Leader 'Illegally' Gives Up Grandson; Daughter Searches for Baby
He was reportedly opposed to his daughter Anupama's relationship with Ajith, a resident of Trivandrum.
Jayachandran, a local committee member of the Peroorkada Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) has allegedly given up his grandson for 'adoption' as he was opposed to his daughter Anupama's relationship with Ajith, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram.
Anupama fell in love with Ajith and became pregnant last year. She gave birth to a baby boy on 19 October 2020. However, just three days after she delivered the baby, Anupama's father Jayachandran gave him for adoption, reported The News Minute.
The couple now allege that the 'adoption' was illegal and are trying to get back their child.
No Action Has Been Taken Against the CPI(M) Leader So Far
Since then, the unmarried couple have been running from pillar to post to get back their son. According to a report in The News Minute, the couple have approached police and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, besides several ministers and leaders from CPI(M). However, none have helped them so far, the report claims.
Because Jayachandran is a member of CPI(M) and the General Secretary of Thiruvananthapuram Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU), the ruling party is protecting him, allege Anupama and her partner Ajith.
Jayachandran has reportedly stated on record that he has given the child for adoption to Child Welfare Committee. According to the publication, he also allegedly said he did this with Anupama's consent. He claims to have a written note which states her daughter is mentally unstable and hence would not be able to take care of the child. The note's existence was corroborated by local police.
The Child Welfare Committee, however, told The News Minute that they have not received a baby from the CPI(M) leader for adoption.
Background
Anupama and Ajith are both residents of Thiruvananthapuram's Peroorkada. Anupama fell in love when Ajith, who was married at the time, and at the verge of a divorce. Anupama was still living with her parents when she got pregnant.
At first, she did not reveal her pregnancy to her parents because they were opposed to the relationship. In the eighth month of pregnancy, the couple, however, informed the same to Anupama's parents. Ajith even took Anupama away from her home, even though her parents later pleaded her to come back and stay with them. Anupama's sister was about to get married and that was used as a ruse to lure her back home, the couple allege.
Even though Anupama's parents had promised not to harm the child, Ajith told The News Minute that Anupama was taken to a hospital for an abortion, although she was strongly opposed to it. While Ajith wanted Anupama to leave her parents, she had to stay back home because her father told her that he, a cardiac patient, was unwell.
Put Under House Arrest, Parents Threaten Anupama To Sign Document
Anupama gave birth to the boy on 19 October 2020 after undergoing a caesarean procedure. She was discharged from the hospital three days later and was taken to her father's friend's home instead of her own house.
There, she was told that her baby would be handed over to her only after her sister's marriage. Later, although she was taken back to her home after few weeks, Anupama said that she was locked up in a room and was not allowed to talk to anybody.
Anupama also allegedly said that her parents forced her to sign a document. Speaking to Asianet News, her father, however, said that Anupama signed a document in front of a notary, stating that she was mentally and financially incapable to take care of the child, and hence wanted to give it away to the state.
“If such things happen in any family, there can be many opinions in a family and people may have different opinions on how to save a family’s honour. The child was given away as Anupama herself agreed,” Jayachandran stated in the interview, The News Minute reported. He even went on to call the baby an ‘illegitimate child’.
Anupama and Ajith both have clearly said they have not given their consent to give their child for adoption.
Police Yet To File an FIR in the Case
In March 2021, Anupama reportedly escaped from her house and reached out to Ajith. By this time, Ajith too had got divorce from his former wife. After knowing his child was taken away in late March this year, they approached the local police who are yet to file a First Information Report (FIR), Ajith said.
A police officer reportedly told The News Minute that Jayachandran had produced the notarised document. He added that a preliminary probe was on.
However, it is unclear where Anupama and Ajith's son is. Speaking to Asianet News, Jayachandran said that he gave away the child for adoption, after taking 'all legal steps'. However, his statements have been contradictory. The News Minute reported that, Jayachandran first claimed the child was given away to the state's ‘Ammathottil scheme’ and later said that the baby was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.
The two processes mentioned by him are different. ‘Ammathotthil’ is a cradle baby scheme that operates under the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. If the child was abandoned here, then no letter from parents is required.
However, as per the rules of Child Welfare Committee, whoever wishes to surrender their child due to physical, social or emotional factors that are beyond their control, are required to first produce the child in front of the committee. The CWC then conducts an inquiry and counselling.
Only if it is satisfied, a surrender deed is executed. Besides, the parent or guardian would be given two months' time to reconsider their decision. However, in the case of the couple's child, CWC told The News Minute that none of this took place.
(With inputs from The News Minute and Asianet News.)
