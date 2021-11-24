After 11-Month Fight, Anupama and Ajith Finally Get Their Baby

Anupama was unmarried when she conceived the baby and her parents did not approve of her relationship with Ajith who was already married and was going through a divorce procedure. According to Anupama, her parents told her that they would accept the relationship once Anupama's sister's wedding was over. However, they seperated Anupama from her child and abandoned it at an electronic cradle. The child was then put up in foster care with a couple in Andhra Pradesh.

What made the case murky was that Anupama’s father Jayachandran, a CPI(M) leader abandoned the child with help from officials. Anupama has repeatedly alleged that various child welfare agencies helped her father.

Anupama and Ajith had given their samples on Monday, 22 November, after the DNA test had been ordered by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram.

Anupama’s battle was not a simple one — she did not receive any help from the Kerala police, child welfare authorities, CPI(M) politicians or the government.