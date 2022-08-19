‘Kejriwal on the Rise, BJP To Destabilise’: Reactions to CBI Raid on Sisodia

News of the CBI raiding the residence of AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was met with a diverse range of reactions from across the political spectrum.
News of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raiding the residence of AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday, 19 August, was met with a diverse range of reactions from across the political spectrum.
While AAP leaders noted that the raid came just a day after Sisodia appeared on the front page of The New York Times for his role in transforming government schools in Delhi, the Congress gave out mixed signals about the development.
BJP leaders echoed a similar line, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur saying, "AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia's real face has come in front of the public today." BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga even went on to say that just like Satyendar Jain, Sisodia, too, would go to jail.
The front page of the New York Times on 18 August, featuring Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Reacting to the CBI arriving at his Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "America's biggest newspaper The New York Times put the Delhi education model on its front page along with a photo of Manish Sisodia, and right after, the Centre sends CBI after him."
He added, "We welcome the CBI, and will cooperate with them fully. There have been such raids on us in the past as well, and nothing was found. This time too, nothing will be found."
Speaking to The Quint, AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe remarked, "There were many raids on him (Sisodia) in the past too. Many cases have been filed against him and others in the party in the past, but nothing has been found despite their best efforts."
AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj asked, "This is not the first case of the raid on AAP leaders, but the question is what do these agencies recover? They should tell people if anything was ever recovered anywhere."
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wrote, "Manish Sisodia is independent India's best education minister." Commenting on the timing of the raid on Sisodia's residence following the NYT coverage, Mann asked, "How will India progress if this is how things work?"
Commenting on the developments, veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal wrote that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are the long arms of the government, and "Now that Kejriwal is on the rise, time for BJP to destabilise."
Striking a different note than the one made by veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Sevadal said, "AAP is involved in corruption. Delhi Health Minister is already in jail and now proceedings by govt agencies on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are giving evidence of corruption."
Reacting to the news, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi."
BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted that Satyendar Jain is already in jail and that "Sisodia 2 will go 2 jail."
BJP MP Parvesh Verma asked ANI, "Why did the Delhi government stop its liquor policy if it was right? They stopped this policy when CBI started an enquiry in this matter."