Kejriwal Accepts Auto Driver's Dinner Invitation, Reaches His Home in Ludhiana

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)
Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a two-day trip to the poll-bound Punjab, attended a meeting with auto and cab drivers in Ludhiana and received a dinner invitation from one of the attendees.
Amid a Q&A session, Dilip Tiwari, an autowallah grabbed the mic and said, "Sir, I am a big fan of yours. You help auto drivers. Sir, will you come for a meal to this poor auto-wallah's home? I am inviting you dil se (from the heart)."
The CM responded, "Absolutely I will come. Tonight?"
Later in the day, Kejriwal and his colleagues Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema were photographed at the driver's residence.
Earlier in the day, Kejriwal addressed a gathering in Moha and said that every woman in Punjab above the age of 18 will get Rs 1,000 per month deposited directly into her account if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms the government in the state.
The CM also verbally attacked Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, calling him an imposter who is copying the AAP's pre-poll promises.
Ahead of the polls, the AAP leader has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household in the state, 24-hour electricity supply and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals if he forms the government.