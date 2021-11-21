Amarinder Singh to Contest From Family Bastion Patiala in Upcoming Punjab Polls

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that he would be contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections from the Patiala constituency.

"Patiala has been with us for 400 years and I am not going to leave it due to Sidhu," reports quoted Amarinder Singh as saying.

Patiala has been a family stronghold for the former Punjab chief minister. Singh's father Yadavinder Singh was the last Maharaja of the princely state of Patiala.

After leading the Congress party to victory in the 2017 state elections, Singh had resigned as the chief minister in September following a power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While Sidhu was appointed as chief of Congress' Punjab unit, Singh floated his own political party called Punjab Lok Congress earlier this month and announced that it'll contest all 117 Assembly seats in the state.

(With inputs from NDTV.)