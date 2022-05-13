Kashmiri Pandits Protest Killing of J&K Govt Employee, Threaten Mass Resignation

Speaking on similar lines, Bhat’s father said, “First, they asked who Rahul Bhat is and then they shot him. We want inquiry. There was a police station 100 feet away. There must have been security at office but nobody was there. They should check CCTV footage,” news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas shells at protestors to prevent them from moving towards the Airport Road in Budgam.

Later, a protestor named Aparna Pandit said, “If the Administration can lathicharge and tear gas the public, then could they not have caught the terrorist yesterday?"