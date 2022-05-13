Kashmiri Pandits Protest Killing of J&K Govt Employee, Threaten Mass Resignation

The protestors, including government officers and their families, camped at the migrant colony at Vesu-Qazigund in the Anantnag district and demanded that the Lieutenant Governor administration should ensure that Kashmiri Pandits are safe in the valley.
Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, 12 May, after a government employee identified as Rahul Bhat, was shot dead inside his office by militants in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
A police official told that the gunmen fired upon the migrant employee in the local Tehsil office, at Chadoora on Thursday afternoon. Bhat was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital where from he was shifted to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.
Rahul Bhat.
Meanwhile, some protestors stated that if the administration failed to provide security, the Kashmir Pandits employed as government employees, will resort to mass resignation from their respective posts.
Last rites of Rahul Bhat were conducted on Friday Bantalab. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa also reached the cremation ground.
Speaking on similar lines, Bhat’s father said, “First, they asked who Rahul Bhat is and then they shot him. We want inquiry. There was a police station 100 feet away. There must have been security at office but nobody was there. They should check CCTV footage,” news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, police fired tear gas shells at protestors to prevent them from moving towards the Airport Road in Budgam.
Later, a protestor named Aparna Pandit said, “If the Administration can lathicharge and tear gas the public, then could they not have caught the terrorist yesterday?"
Sandeep Bhat, a member of the association, asked the government to “re-locate us to places where we feel rehabilitated".
Speaking on Bhat's killing, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP-led) government and said, "Don't know how many Kashmiri Pandits returned to Kashmir in last seven years. Home Minister needs to think seriously about this. Let's not keep pointing fingers at Pakistan, but see what can we do for Kashmiri pandits," ANI reported.
He added, "If even after the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, Kashmiri Pandits are not returning and those living in Kashmir are not safe. You (Centre) have to take tough decisions to end this atmosphere of instability that is building in J&K."
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and party’s vice present Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing.
Farooq, MP from Srinagar said:
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted:
Many of those protesting were seen carrying candles as a mark to register their protest.
The Kashmiri Pandit community members have also demanded the government to launch a probe into the incident to bring the culprits to justice.
