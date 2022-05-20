Kashmir University Gets First Woman VC With Professor Nilofer Khan's Appointment

Nilofer Khan has been appointed as vice-chancellor for a three-year term, and will take over her new role on Saturday, 21 May.
(Photo Courtesy: Kashmir Life)
For the first time since it was established in 1948, a woman academician will head the Kashmir University. In an order, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday, 19 May, announced that Professor Nilofer Khan was appointed the new vice-chancellor of the university.
“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, I Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofer Khan, Professor, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three years with effect from the date she takes over the charge,” the notification read.
She had the distinction of being the first woman to be appointed as Dean Student Welfare at the university few years ago.
