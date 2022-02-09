Never Had a Twitter Account: New JNU VC After Controversial Tweets Go Viral

After Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was named the next Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), controversial tweets from an unverified Twitter handle in her name (@SantishreeD) started doing the rounds on social media on Monday.

A day later, Pandit told The Indian Express in an interview, that she “never had” a Twitter account.

The Twitter handle, with tweets defending Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, slamming protesting farmers and rife with communal sentiments, was deactivated on Monday after going viral.

Pandit said in her interview: