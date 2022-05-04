'Issue Between DU, St Stephen's on Admissions To Be Resolved This Week': DU VC

Delhi University.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Amid a face-off between Delhi University (DU) and St Stephen's College regarding the latter's admission policy, DU's Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh said that the final decision on the matter would be taken this week.
"We were busy with the centenary celebrations. This week we will resolve the issue from the university’s side," Singh was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
DU had said that all undergraduate admissions would be conducted solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), whereas St Stephen's said that it would give 85 percent weightage to the CUET marks, and 15 percent to interviews.
DU had stated that the college had the liberty to do so only on 50 percent of the seats reserved for candidates belonging to the Christian community, but not on all the seats.
However, St Stephen's refused the dictate of the university, saying that there should be no discrimination between minority and non-minority applicants.
The DU's Admission Committee had also conducted a meeting last week and sought a legal report on the matter. The Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi, however, said that she had not yet heard from the team, according to The Indian Express.
"This is the admission process, time-tested, proven and guaranteed through a landmark judgement delivered by the highest court of the land, that will be followed for admission to the college," Varghese had said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
