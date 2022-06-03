Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram Denied Anticipatory Bail in Chinese Visa Case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday, 3 June, rejected Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's request for anticipatory bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged visa scam.

The court had reserved its order last week after hearing all the arguments.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against the Lok Sabha MP, his close aide S Bhaskararaman, and others in connection with alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014 – when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. Along with others, Karti Chidambaram has been accused of helping Chinese nationals receive visas by flouting the rules.

The ED had filed a case under India's anti-money laundering law based on a recent First Information Report filed by the CBI in the same case.