Visa Scam: CBI Court Extends Custody of Karti Chidambaram's CA Till 1 June

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has been associated with the Chinese visa scandal.
A Special CBI court on Monday, 30 May, extended the custody of S Bhaskararaman, the Chartered Accountant (CA) of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, till 1 June, in connection with the Chinese visa scam case.
Bhaskararaman was placed under arrest by the CBI on 17 May. Karti was also interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for three days.
"The Mansa-based private firm was in the process of establishing a 1,980-MW thermal power plant and establishing of plant was outsourced to a Chinese company. The project was running behind its schedule," said the CBI official.
The official stated that for the said purpose, the representative of the private company approached a person based at Chennai through his close associate and thereafter they devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of ceiling (maximum of project visas permissible to the company's plant) by granting permission to re-use 263 project visas allotted to the said Chinese company's officials.
In pursuance of the same, the said representative of Mansa-based private company submitted a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking approval to re-use the project visas allotted to this company, which was approved within a month and permission was issued to the company.
"A bribe of Rs 50 lakh was allegedly demanded by said private person based at Chennai through his close associate which was paid by the said Mansa-based private company. The payment of said bribe was routed from Mansa-based private company to the said private person of Chennai and his close associate through a Mumbai-based company as payment of false invoice raised for consultancy and out of pocket expenses for Chinese visas related works whereas the private company based at Mumbai was never in any kind of work relating to visas. Rather it was in an entirely different business of industrial knives," said the CBI official.
