Visa Scam: Karti Chidambaram Gets Interim Protection From Arrest Till 30 May

A Delhi court on Thursday, 26 May, granted interim protection from arrest to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram till 30 May in connection with the alleged Chinese visa scam case, reported IANS.

He, along with others, has been accused of helping Chinese nationals get visas by flouting rules.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed the money laundering case against the Lok Sabha MP, his close aide S Bhaskararaman, and others in connection with alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014, when his father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

According to the FIR, Karti and S Bhaskararaman received remittances from a top executive of Vedanta Group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), which was tasked with establishing a power plant in Punjab.