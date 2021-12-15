'They Hit Sisters Too': Church Attacked in Rohtak Alleging Religious Conversion

Amid increasing attacks on the Christian community in several parts of the country, a mob of Hindu right-wing groups on Thursday, 9 December, forcefully tried to enter a church in Haryana's Rohtak alleging religious conversions.

Visuals of the incident show the police trying to resist several people from entering the church amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev.'

Prashant Moses, one of the promoters of the church, said that the right-wing members blocked the road that leads to the church.

"They blocked the road that leads to the church. They sat there and started singing bhajans, we don't mind that. The police provided full security to the church. But their people attacked the cops and misbehaved with them. They also hit the sisters of the church and threatened the volunteers with life," he said.