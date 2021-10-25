'Basavaraj Bommai Emboldened Vigilantes Targeting Minorities': Church Holds Meet

The Catholic church leaders said that the "entire Christian community in Karnataka is opposing the proposed anti-conversion bill in one voice". The government should immediately suspend a 'survey' of churches believed to have been ordered by the Legislative Committee for Minorities and Backward Classes, the group of church leaders said.

The Quint had reported that the Karnataka government has roped in its Intelligence Department to gather information on churches, including those functioning in private homes.

"We fail to understand the compelling need behind such a move. However, if the government wants to do such a survey let it do it. But why only Christian community is targeted and marked for this arbitrary, fallacious and illogical move?" a press statement issued by the group read.

As per the last two population censuses, the population of Christians in Karnataka is small. "If the allegation of rampant conversions is true, why the number (of Christians) has not increased beyond 1.87 percent as per the last census?" Archbishop Peter Machado asked.

The press meet also had the presence of Karnataka Region Catholic Bishop's Council and All Karnataka Christian Forum for Human Rights.

Thousands of schools, colleges, and hospitals run by the church will be targeted if the anti-conversion bill comes into being, the church leaders said. The church leaders challenged the government to "prove" that religious conversions were happening in these institutions.