Shivamogga Remains Tense in the Aftermath of Bajrang Dal Worker's Murder

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member named Harsha was stabbed to death by unknown assailants late on Sunday, 20 February, at Bharathi Colony in Karnataka's Shivamogga, leading to heightened tensions and beefed-up security in the region.
(Photo: The Quint)
A day after Karnataka’s Shivamogga district saw violent protests over the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Harsha, the city witnessed arson on Tuesday morning, 22 February, while the tensions remained heightened amid beefed-up security.
Minister-in-charge of the district, KC Narayana Gowda, told news agency ANI, “Two autos and a motorcycle were torched by some persons today morning (Tuesday) in Shivamogga.”
Meanwhile, DIG Eastern range, Dr K Thiyagarajan, has informed that three to four people have been taken into custody.
Speaking on the current situation, Narayana Gowda said, “The overall situation is peaceful. The public should not worry as the situation will normalise soon. Two persons- Kasif and Nadeem-taken into custody by police.”
He added that Kasif has around 10 cases on him, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, commercial establishments were closed in Shivamogga, in the aftermath of the tension that prevails a day after the city saw violent protests by right-wing Hindu groups.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, MP Renukacharya, has alleged Congress to be behind the murder.
He was quoted as saying, "He (Harsha) was killed because of DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad and other Congress leaders. I urge Home minister to hand over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). I will give the compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family."
The Bajrang Dal member, Harsha, had been stabbed to death by unknown assailants late on Sunday, at Bharathi Colony in Shivamogga. According to reports, a gang of had men arrived at the spot in a car and stabbed Harsha. Following the attack, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
Following the post-mortem examination, a funeral procession was carried out by hundreds of Bajrang Dal members while Harsha's body was being taken back to his residence.
As the procession was underway, attacks and stone-pelting incidents were reported on several business establishments believed to be owned by Muslims.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday, had issued prohibitory orders against gatherings/protests outside Bengaluru’s educational institutions for a period of two weeks starting Monday, stating that no gatherings would be allowed within 200 metres of educational institutions.
(With inputs from ANI.)
