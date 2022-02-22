Shivamogga Remains Tense in the Aftermath of Bajrang Dal Worker's Murder

A day after Karnataka’s Shivamogga district saw violent protests over the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Harsha, the city witnessed arson on Tuesday morning, 22 February, while the tensions remained heightened amid beefed-up security.

Minister-in-charge of the district, KC Narayana Gowda, told news agency ANI, “Two autos and a motorcycle were torched by some persons today morning (Tuesday) in Shivamogga.”

Meanwhile, DIG Eastern range, Dr K Thiyagarajan, has informed that three to four people have been taken into custody.