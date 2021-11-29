Bajrang Dal Members Barge Into a Prayer Hall in Karnataka, Allege Conversion

Bajrang Dal members outside the prayer hall.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
In yet another incident of right-wing groups targeting Christians, members of Bajrang Dal on Sunday, 28 November, barged into a prayer hall in Belur in Karnataka's Hassan district alleging coercive conversion.
Visuals show Bajrang Dal members in Karnataka stopping the prayer and forcefully asking the people to step out of the prayer hall.
The incident took place in Belur police station area.
A police official was quoted as saying, "Both of them (the Bajrang Dal and community members) were arguing when we reached. We reached the place and warned both of them not to create a ruckus and sent them away,” The News Minute reported.
No complaints have been filed yet by either side.
Such incidents have been reported in several areas Of Karnataka, including Udupi, Kodagu, Belagavi, Chikballapur, Kanakapura and Arsikere.
Furthermore, Belgavi Police had reportedly given a 'friendly warning' asking Christians to avoid prayer meetins, for fear of being attacked by right-wing groups.
The anti-conversion Bill is expected to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of the Karnataka Assembly scheduled to take place at Belagavi in December, TNM reported.
This happened on the same day members of right-wing groups and local residents allegedly vandalised a church in Delhi’s Dwarka, again raising concerns over conversion.
A police officer informed The Quint that an FIR has been filed against those accused of vandalism and for causing public nuisance. An FIR has also been filed against those who were present in the church for violating DDMA guidelines.
As per a report doing the rounds of social media, the church in Dwarka was holding its first Sunday prayer.