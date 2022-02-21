Karnataka Congress MLAs Camp in Assembly for 3 Days, Demand Eshwarappa’s Sacking

Congress MLAs in Karnataka continued to hold their overnight dharna in the Assembly for the third night in a row on Saturday, 19 February, demanding the dismissal of Minister KS Eshwarappa for his saffron flag remark.

Congress MLAs – led by Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah and Congress state president DK Shivakumar – have been holding protests by camping on the floor of the Assembly since Thursday.

Speaker Visheshwara Kageri has been forced to adjourn the House prematurely since Wednesday. Congress said they will be launching state-wide protests from Monday, 21 February, in this regard if the ruling BJP does not budge.