Karnataka Cop Probing Bajrang Dal's 'Arms Training Camp' in School Transferred

Gonikoppa Circle Inspector SN Jairam was transferred on Tuesday to a different posting after he issued notices to the organisers of the camp.

"On the orders of the Sub-Inspector, I was probing the Bajarang Dal camp, where allegedly members were given arms training. I had sent them a police notice. However there was no response from them. A Popular Front of India (PFI) member, too, had filed a complaint against the Bajarang Dal," Jairam told The Quint.

Speaking on his transfer, he said it was "sudden and unexpected".

"I don't know whether it was due to my involvement in the case. I don't want to speculate. I was just following orders. The media should be asking the home minister about it," he added.