'How Long Can You Hide the Truth?': RSS on Gyanvapi Mosque Case

Amid an ongoing row over the Gyanvapi Mosque, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday, 18 May, said that the 'truth' behind the religious site's origins should come out.

"Gyanvapi issue is going on. The facts are coming out. I believe we should let them come out. In any case, truth always finds a way out. How long can you hide it? I believe it is time we put historical facts in the right perspective before society," the Sangh’s publicity incharge Sunil Ambekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan, who was a chief guest at the event, said that he had been overwhelmed by claims of structures relating to Shiva being found inside the mosque.