2 BJP MLAs, Others Booked for 'Arms Training Camp' in Karnataka School

Speaking to The Quint, organiser and accused in this case, Raghu Sakleshpura, said, "We are not denying the fact that we gave them arms training. Reality is we used air guns, we do not need permission for it. Our intention is not to promote violence. The purpose of such training was to enable our volunteers to fight Islamic Jihadis and terrorists."

A total of 116 volunteers aged between 18-20 were also trained to use sticks, nunchakus, tying rescue ropes and knots. The process intended to both enable them for defence and also engage in recuse activities during calamities.

The volunteers were introduced to certain texts written by leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to assess the threats to the "Hindu nation."