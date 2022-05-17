2 BJP MLAs, Others Booked for 'Arms Training Camp' in Karnataka School

A case has been registered against 2 BJP MLAs, 1 MLC, a leader of the Bajrang Dal, and a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A police complaint has been registered against two BJP MLAs, one MLC, a leader of the Bajrang Dal, and a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader by the Karnataka Police in connection to an 'arms training camp' conducted at a school in the state.
The Shourya Prashikshana Varga (bravery training) programme, where weapons such as the trishul (trident) were distributed to the participants for training, was held allegedly by the Bajrang Dal from 5 May to 11 May at the Sai Shankar Educational Institution in Ponnampet in Kodagu district.
The police told The Quint that the Bajrang Dal and the Vishva Hindu Parishad organise such camps every year. However, no permission was sought this year. The police got the information about the incident through social media.
During the programme, which was attended over a hundred Bajrang Dal workers, weapons including trishul and air guns were distributed among the participants for training.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Speaking to The Quint, organiser and accused in this case, Raghu Sakleshpura, said, "We are not denying the fact that we gave them arms training. Reality is we used air guns, we do not need permission for it. Our intention is not to promote violence. The purpose of such training was to enable our volunteers to fight Islamic Jihadis and terrorists."
A total of 116 volunteers aged between 18-20 were also trained to use sticks, nunchakus, tying rescue ropes and knots. The process intended to both enable them for defence and also engage in recuse activities during calamities.
The volunteers were introduced to certain texts written by leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to assess the threats to the "Hindu nation."
Activists and Opposition leaders have questioned how permission was granted by the police for an arms training to be held at an educational institute.
The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), had filed a police complaint over the training camp.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)