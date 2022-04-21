Karnataka: Hubballi Violence Mastermind, 7 Others, Taken Into Police Custody

A local youth had purportedly posted a provocative message on social media, showing an altered picture of a saffron flag hoisted atop the mosque in Mecca, after which several people from the Muslim community in the city gathered outside the Old City police station, demanding action against the youth. Soon the mob's protests turned violent, and they began to pelt stones at police personnel and the station building.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, 17 April, had said such incidents would not be tolerated and those responsible would be punished. The Hubballi police commissioner said 88 persons, including an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator's husband, had been arrested in the matter.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had called it a pre-planned attack. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, too, slammed the attack saying such acts should not continue.